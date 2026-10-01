California bans marriage for people under 18

Under the previous law, California had no specific minimum marriage age. Minors could marry with parental consent.

CALIFORNIA: California has banned marriage for anyone under the age of 18, with the new law set to take effect January 1, 2027.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation establishing 18 as the state's minimum legal age for marriage.

Under the previous law, California had no specific minimum marriage age. Minors could marry with parental consent and approval from a judge.

Newsom described the legislation as a long-standing measure aimed at protecting children and young people.

Child marriage survivors and advocates also welcomed the new law. Among those present at the signing was Courtney Stodden, who has spoken publicly about being married at age 16 to actor Doug Hutchison, who was 50 at the time.

California is now among the U.S. states that have enacted laws restricting or prohibiting child marriage in recent years.

According to advocates, other states still allow marriage involving people under 18 under certain circumstances, and campaigners are calling for further changes to child-marriage laws across the country.