Tokyo club turns dance floor into reading space

JUCY BOOK RAVE blends books, soft electronic music and nightlife in Shimokitazawa.

TOKYO: A Tokyo nightclub swapped dancing for reading on Sept. 26 as SPREAD in Shimokitazawa hosted “JUCY BOOK RAVE,” turning its dance floor into a relaxed reading space with books and soft electronic music.





Organizers covered the floor with carpets, allowing guests to sit, lie down or lean against the walls while reading in the dimly lit club.





Visitors could bring their own books or choose from a selection of novels available at the venue. Organizers selected stories aimed at encouraging different opinions and conversations among participants.

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The event also featured a book-exchange corner, where guests could swap books they had already enjoyed with other readers.





The atmosphere gradually shifted after 1 p.m. as the music grew louder, giving visitors the option to continue reading or join the dancing.





Videos from the event circulated online, drawing attention to the unusual combination of nightlife and reading. Organizers said the concept aims to create new ways for people to experience books beyond traditional spaces such as libraries and cafes.





Similar reading parties have emerged in cities including New York and Seoul, but holding one inside an active nightclub offers a different social setting for readers.

Organizers are planning another JUCY BOOK RAVE, with an outdoor session at Yoyogi Park among the possibilities.