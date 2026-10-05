BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins

BTS seven-figure lineup also reflects the group’s return as a complete seven-member act.

SEOUL: A fresh wave of speculation is buzzing through the BTS fandom as the group turns its global comeback after ARIRANG tour into a new collectible era, unveiling a "BE@RBRICK" collaboration on Oct. 5 that has fans and K-pop followers eager to decode what comes next.

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The seven-member group teased the collaboration in a 27-second video featuring seven stylized BE@RBRICK figures, with more details promised for the following day.





Each figure represents a BTS member, with their names and birth years displayed on the back Jin ’92, Suga ’93, J-Hope ’94, Jimin ’95, V ’95 and Jungkook ’97.

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Set against a smoky and dramatic backdrop, the teaser quickly fueled curiosity among fans, who are now speculating about the collectibles and what they could mean for BTS latest era.





The seven-figure lineup also reflects the group’s return as a complete seven-member act following the members completion of their mandatory military service.





The announcement arrives during a major comeback period for BTS. The group is currently taking its ARIRANG World Tour across stadiums worldwide, marking its first full-group stadium trek. The tour supports the group’s first studio album following their individual projects.

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The comeback has already made a major impact beyond music. According to Billboard Boxscore figures cited in the group’s latest tour data, BTS surpassed $500 million in ticket sales after an August run that generated $171.7 million from 12 concerts and 801,000 tickets sold.





That milestone makes BTS the first pop group in history to surpass $500 million in ticket sales from a single tour, according to the report. The ARIRANG World Tour launched April 9 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and has expanded into a massive stadium production spanning more than 88 shows across 34 cities and 23 countries.





BTS and BE@RBRICK have teamed up before, with their 2015 and 2019 releases becoming highly sought-after collectibles among fans.





Now, this collaboration is adding another layer to the BTS comeback story, blending music, fashion, collectibles and the group’s visual identity.





For fans, the announcement has opened another door into the ARIRANG era and the mystery surrounding the seven figures. The group is shaping a new era of identity, with every teaser, collectible and appearance.