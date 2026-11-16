Investment in Pakistan fell from an average of 15% of GDP during FY06 to 12.6% during FY22–26

The decline is more pronounced in sectors that can potentially raise productivity, expand exports and generate technological spillovers.

Pakistan’s investment has been on a declining trend since the late 2000s, with the drop sharpest in sectors that can raise productivity, expand exports and generate technological spillovers, a report issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.





Total gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) fell from an average of 15.0 percent of GDP during FY06-11 to 12.6 percent during FY22-26. The decline mainly reflected lower private investment.





Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) and information and communication technology (ICT) recorded the biggest reduction in the GFCF-to-GDP ratio. Investment also declined in transport and storage services.





The report said the trend was concerning because investment in manufacturing, modern tradable services and logistics brings together capital, skills and technology. These sectors push firms to operate on a larger scale, access international markets and improve product quality through external competition.





The shift of investment away from them affects productivity growth, weakens export diversification and curtails demand for skilled labor. It is reflected in the country’s slow structural transformation and limited job creation in manufacturing, the report said, citing the World Bank’s 2022 findings.





The report listed five factors holding back investment in productive sectors.





High tariffs and para-tariffs on raw materials, intermediate inputs and capital equipment raise the cost of expanding capacity. A one percent increase in upstream protection is associated with a 0.63 percent decline in the revenue-based productivity of downstream firms and a 0.51 percent fall in their sales, according to a 2026 World Bank study.





Protection of final goods also raises the returns from serving the domestic market compared with exporting, which weakens firms’ incentive to invest in export capacity, efficiency and quality. The same study said Pakistan’s exports in 2024 were only 10.4 percent of GDP, well below regional peers such as India and Bangladesh and roughly half of what the economy could achieve.





Limited long-term finance and policy uncertainty were the third factor. Credit constraints, public-sector crowding out and repeated episodes of macroeconomic instability raised financing costs and shortened planning horizons. Long-term investments in machinery, digital systems and new production lines were particularly sensitive to these risks.





Informality and regulatory costs came next. Complex rules and uneven enforcement increase the fixed cost of expanding capacity in the formal sector, while firms that stay small or informal have limited access to finance, technology, skilled workers and larger markets.





Unreliable energy, inefficient logistics and limited support for technology adoption and worker training also raise the cost and risk of upgrading. These constraints are especially binding in manufacturing and ICT, where investment depends on reliable complementary inputs.





The report said tax treatment makes real estate more profitable than manufacturing and tradable services. Evidence from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shows that low effective property taxes encourage speculative purchases of plots.





On the way forward, the report said Pakistan’s prospects for sustained growth depend on reversing the decline and improving the composition of investment by encouraging high-employment and export-oriented sectors.





International experience shows that governments can encourage investment by addressing specific constraints such as limited long-term finance, infrastructure gaps, restricted market access and costly inputs, while keeping firms exposed to exports, competition and performance scrutiny.





The report recommended removing existing distortions before introducing new incentives. Simplifying the tariff structure and improving access to imported inputs should be an early priority, while non-tradable sectors, including real estate, need to be made less attractive through rationalization of property taxes.





It also called for prioritizing public goods, as firms are more likely to invest in export-oriented production when they have access to reliable infrastructure and workers with relevant skills.