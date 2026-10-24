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Headlines
France deploys 70,000 forces as Gen Z protests escalate with 135 arrested Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to visit Pakistan for CPEC talks Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa to end perfect Premier League start BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases new single ‘Addicted’ as K-pop fans gear up for new solo release Breathing Difficulties During Sleep: Causes, tips and warning signs Mona Lisa out of reach as Paris museums shut amid fears of fresh protests Drake’s emotional 40th birthday speech steals the spotlight ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin France deploys 70,000 forces as Gen Z protests escalate with 135 arrested Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to visit Pakistan for CPEC talks Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa to end perfect Premier League start BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases new single ‘Addicted’ as K-pop fans gear up for new solo release Breathing Difficulties During Sleep: Causes, tips and warning signs Mona Lisa out of reach as Paris museums shut amid fears of fresh protests Drake’s emotional 40th birthday speech steals the spotlight ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases new single ‘Addicted’ as K-pop fans gear up for new solo release

Jisoo has also built her own musical identity as a solo artist

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Jisoo debut solo single album, ME, arrived in March 2023

SEOUL: Halloween fever is getting a K-pop twist as BLACKPINK star Jisoo sparks a frenzy among fans with the announcement of her upcoming digital single “Addicted,” scheduled for release Oct. 30, 2026.

The singer has ignited excitement across the fandom with a dramatic teaser that blends stormy skies, glowing lightning-shaped hearts and striking visuals.


Sporting wavy hair and colorful ribbons, Jisoo sets a mysterious, electrifying tone that feels tailor-made for the Halloween season.


The teaser’s dark aesthetic has already fueled speculation about the sound and concept of her next solo release, leaving fans eager to discover what the singer has in store.

With its moody atmosphere and eye-catching imagery, “Addicted” appears to signal another intriguing chapter in Jisoo’s solo journey.


The dramatic backdrop adds a touch of fantasy to the teaser, building anticipation for a release that could bring a fresh visual identity to her music.


While the teaser offers a glimpse into the single’s aesthetic, details about its musical style and lyrics have yet to be established based on the announcement shared.


Jisoo, whose full name is Kim Ji-soo, rose to global fame as a member of BLACKPINK, one of the most successful K-pop girl groups in the world. The group became internationally recognized for its high-energy performances, distinctive style and chart-topping releases.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's best-known songs include “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down.”


Jisoo has also built her own musical identity as a solo artist. Her debut solo single album, ME, arrived in March 2023 and featured “Flower,” which became a global hit and gained widespread attention for its memorable choreography and distinctive sound.

She followed it with AMORTAGE, a solo mini album released in February 2025, featuring tracks including “Earthquake.” Beyond music, Jisoo has expanded her career into acting, starring in the Korean drama Snowdrop and the series Newtopia.


Her growing presence across music, fashion and television has helped establish her as a prominent figure in the global entertainment industry.


The announcement has sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans, with many expressing excitement about Jisoo’s new musical chapter and the teaser’s dramatic visuals and flooding the comment on her new solo.


One fan commented, "This might be the perfect Halloween anthem. The teaser already has me hooked." “The visuals are incredible. I cannot wait to hear what this song sounds like, another commented on the post.


One fan wrote,“Jisoo is entering a whole new era, and I am here for it", while others describe it as “The dark concept has me curious. This could be her most unexpected release yet.”


With the release date approaching, anticipation is building around Jisoo’s next move. Whether “Addicted” delivers a darker musical direction or a dreamy pop experience, the teaser has successfully put the spotlight on her upcoming release.

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