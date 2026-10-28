Jisoo unveils dark new look for ‘Addicted’

BLACKPINK’s star teases her upcoming single with dramatic concept photos, new choreography and a shift in musical style.

SEOUL: Dark visuals, heart-shaped lightning and a mysterious new look Jisoo is setting the stage for a different kind of solo era with “Addicted,” her upcoming single that promises a darker sound and a striking new aesthetic.





The BLACKPINK star will release the track Friday at 8 a.m. across domestic and international streaming platforms, her agency, Blissoo, announced Tuesday. The song follows “Click,” released in September as the first preview of her upcoming full-length solo album.





Jisoo is keeping fans guessing with a teaser campaign that leans into mystery. From Saturday through Monday, Blissoo unveiled a series of promotional images and clips, gradually revealing the mood behind “Addicted.”





One animated teaser shows heart-shaped lightning flashing across a dark purple sky before the song’s title appears in bold, three-dimensional lettering. In the concept photos, Jisoo appears partly hidden behind a shimmering curtain, with full bangs and glossy black nails adding to the dramatic look.





A separate video offers a brief taste of the song’s melody and choreography, giving fans their first musical glimpse of the release.





But the biggest hint may be the change in tone. Blissoo says “Addicted” will take a darker, more complex direction than “Click,” which explored the chemistry between two people unexpectedly drawn to each other. The contrast suggests a fresh mood for Jisoo’s next solo chapter.





Jisoo’s new release arrives after “Click” found an international audience. According to Blissoo, the single reached the top 10 on iTunes charts in 43 regions and appeared on Apple Music’s Top Songs charts in 11 countries.





Her solo journey has continued to expand beyond BLACKPINK. Last year, she released her debut solo EP, “Amortage,” and later collaborated with British singer Zayn Malik on “Eyes Closed,” which earned her a place on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.





With “Addicted,” Jisoo is preparing to show another side of her artistry as she moves toward her first full-length solo album.





The release will also bring Jisoo back to South Korean television music programs for a series of live performances, marking her return to the weekly broadcast circuit after an extended absence.





The performances will give fans a chance to see how the song’s darker concept translates from teaser images to the stage. With a new sound, dramatic visuals and more music on the way, Jisoo’s “Addicted” era is building anticipation ahead of Friday’s release.