Jennie sets new K-Pop record on Billboard Hot 100

Friday, September 18, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, September 18, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
18-SEP-2026
PETROL
-0.43 PKR
Rs. 390.79/ltr
DIESEL
+3.47 PKR
Rs. 424.92/ltr
Headlines
Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive

Jennie sets new K-Pop record on Billboard Hot 100

The BLACKPINK star’s Tame Impala collaboration spends 16 consecutive weeks in the Hot 100 top 10.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Dracula

SEOUL: Jennie has done it again. BLACKPINK’s star has made Billboard history with “Dracula,” her collaboration with Australian act Tame Impala, as the song holds at No. 6 and extends its Hot 100 top-10 streak to 16 consecutive weeks.

The milestone puts Jennie ahead of BTS’ “Butter,” which previously held the record with 15 weeks in the chart’s top 10, giving the BLACKPINK singer a new mark in K-pop’s Billboard history.

Tame Impala originally released “Dracula” as a solo track in October 2025. The song gained fresh momentum after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February.

It quickly caught on across short-form video platforms, helping the track climb the Hot 100 again. “Dracula” has reached a peak of No. 5.

Other K-pop artists also appeared on Billboard’s latest charts.

KATSEYE placed “Animal” at No. 27 and “Hootie Frutti” at No. 67 on the Hot 100.

On the Billboard 200, Stray Kids’ “This & That” ranked No. 15 for the week of Sept. 19. BTS’ “Arirang” followed at No. 29, while the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack ranked No. 37.

ENHYPEN’s “The Sin: Bliss” landed at No. 41, while Monsta X’s “The Phase” debuted at No. 118. CORTIS’ “GreenGreen” ranked No. 188.

KATSEYE also placed three albums on the Billboard 200, led by “Wild” at No. 16.

Billboard is scheduled to publish the official Hot 100 ranking Tuesday.

Recommended

BLACKPINK Jisoo wins Rising Star Award at Canneseries 2026

BLACKPINK Jisoo wins Rising Star Award at Canneseries 2026
BTS shake up AMAs 2026 with three nominations after comeback

BTS shake up AMAs 2026 with three nominations after comeback
Lisa and Punch-Kun’s adorable rendezvous melts hearts worldwide

Lisa and Punch-Kun’s adorable rendezvous melts hearts worldwide
Rosé makes history: First K-Pop star to snag a Brit Award

Rosé makes history: First K-Pop star to snag a Brit Award
Which BLACKPINK star topped the World’s Most Beautiful Faces of 2025?

Which BLACKPINK star topped the World’s Most Beautiful Faces of 2025?
Zayn Malik teams up with BLACKPINK star Jisoo for latest track

Zayn Malik teams up with BLACKPINK star Jisoo for latest track
Is 'Like Jennie' by BLACKPINK’s Jennie copied from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'?

Is 'Like Jennie' by BLACKPINK’s Jennie copied from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'?
Max to expand global content with 'The White Lotus' and new 'Harry Potter' series

Max to expand global content with 'The White Lotus' and new 'Harry Potter' series
Jennie debuts unreleased songs during Open’er Festival performance in Poland

Jennie debuts unreleased songs during Open’er Festival performance in Poland
Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts

Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts
RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader

RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader
Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins

Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins