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PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah

The people of Pakistan are saddened and perturbed by this outrageous act, said Shehbaz Sharif.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support towards Makkah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, Sept. 16, vowed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia after Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone south of Makkah, urging all sides to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation in the region.


Shehbaz Sharif condemned what Saudi authorities described as an attempted Houthi attack near the holy city and said Pakistan stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Saudi Arabia. He also reiterated Islamabad’s support for the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain.


Saudi Arabia’s military coalition in Yemen said the drone was destroyed before it entered restricted airspace over Makkah. The coalition described the incident as the second known Houthi attempt to target the holy city since a 2017 ballistic missile incident. The Houthis have denied targeting Makkah.


Shehbaz Sharif praised the Saudi armed forces for their vigilance and quick response while calling on all parties to step back from further escalation. “The region has already suffered extensively from conflict,” Sharif said, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the path toward lasting peace.


He further said that the people of Pakistan are saddened and perturbed by this outrageous act. There can be no words strong enough to capture the depth of anguish and sorrow felt by us at this reprehensible and unforgivable act.


Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, also raised concerns about the latest developments during a U.N. Security Council meeting on Yemen. Ahmad said Pakistan condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and would continue diplomatic efforts at the highest levels to reduce tensions and promote peace and stability in the region.


He also warned that continued attacks around the Bab el-Mandeb, a key maritime corridor, could threaten commercial shipping, international trade, global supply chains and energy security. Ahmad further cautioned that renewed violence could undermine the relative calm that had prevailed in Yemen since 2022 and worsen the country’s humanitarian situation.


Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar separately condemned the reported attempted attack and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Saudi Arabia in protecting the two holy mosques and ensuring the safety of pilgrims, citizens and residents. The latest statements come amid heightened regional tensions and renewed fighting involving Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

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