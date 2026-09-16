Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal

The government has set Nov. 20 as the deadline for package selection and payment under the Hajj scheme.

ISLAMABAD: More than 11,600 Pakistani pilgrims have completed bookings under the private Hajj scheme through the official Hajj Portal, with about 60,000 seats still available as the government urges applicants to use only authorized digital payment channels.





The Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Wednesday, Sept. 16, that registered Hajj organizers are offering economy, standard and premium packages through the official portal. The ministry said bookings will remain open until Nov. 20, subject to available seats.





According to a ministry spokesperson, 25 authorized Hajj organizers have received about 10 billion rupees in dues, while more than 4 billion rupees have been paid online through the Hajj Portal developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).





The ministry urged prospective pilgrims to complete their bookings and payments only through the official Pak Hajj App. Officials also warned pilgrims against handing Hajj payments directly to unauthorized individuals or companies, saying all payments should be made through official channels to protect applicants from financial losses and fraud.





The private Hajj scheme offers different packages to meet the needs of pilgrims. The government has set a new deadline for package selection and payment under the scheme. The government has been expanding its digital Hajj system, with the official portal being used for registration, bookings, payments and other services.