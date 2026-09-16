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Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca PM Shehbaz Sharif orders SMEDA to draft comprehensive plan for SME financing Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca PM Shehbaz Sharif orders SMEDA to draft comprehensive plan for SME financing

Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal

The government has set Nov. 20 as the deadline for package selection and payment under the Hajj scheme.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats

ISLAMABAD: More than 11,600 Pakistani pilgrims have completed bookings under the private Hajj scheme through the official Hajj Portal, with about 60,000 seats still available as the government urges applicants to use only authorized digital payment channels.


The Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Wednesday, Sept. 16, that registered Hajj organizers are offering economy, standard and premium packages through the official portal. The ministry said bookings will remain open until Nov. 20, subject to available seats.


According to a ministry spokesperson, 25 authorized Hajj organizers have received about 10 billion rupees in dues, while more than 4 billion rupees have been paid online through the Hajj Portal developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).


The ministry urged prospective pilgrims to complete their bookings and payments only through the official Pak Hajj App. Officials also warned pilgrims against handing Hajj payments directly to unauthorized individuals or companies, saying all payments should be made through official channels to protect applicants from financial losses and fraud.


The private Hajj scheme offers different packages to meet the needs of pilgrims. The government has set a new deadline for package selection and payment under the scheme. The government has been expanding its digital Hajj system, with the official portal being used for registration, bookings, payments and other services.

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