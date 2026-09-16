Elon Musk’s new home leaves everyone surprised

Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest people, discussed his unusual temporary residence during a podcast appearance.

MEMPHIS: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he is temporarily living in an Airstream trailer in Memphis, Tennessee, while overseeing the construction of an artificial intelligence data center being developed by his company xAI.

Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest people, discussed his unusual temporary residence during a podcast appearance.

“I came from where I’m staying in Memphis, which is an Airstream trailer,” Musk said, describing his current living arrangement.

He also said he would rather sleep on the floor of the new server facility than spend time traveling, highlighting his preference to stay close to his work.

Musk’s decision to live in a trailer is consistent with his history of staying close to his companies and their facilities.

The Airstream trailer also has a connection to the U.S. space program. NASA used a similar type of trailer to quarantine the Apollo 11 astronauts after they returned from their historic journey to the moon.

Musk has previously said he prefers sleeping at or near his workplaces. After acquiring Twitter, now known as X, in 2022, he reportedly spent several months sleeping at the social media company’s San Francisco headquarters.

For years, Musk also lived in a small rented house near SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

In 2020, Musk said in a social media post that he had sold his properties and no longer owned a home. He subsequently sold seven homes in California for about $130 million.