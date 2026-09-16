Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-SEP-2026
PETROL
+4.10 PKR
Rs. 384.34/ltr
DIESEL
+6.41 PKR
Rs. 415.83/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca PM Shehbaz Sharif orders SMEDA to draft comprehensive plan for SME financing Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca PM Shehbaz Sharif orders SMEDA to draft comprehensive plan for SME financing

Elon Musk’s new home leaves everyone surprised

Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest people, discussed his unusual temporary residence during a podcast appearance.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MEMPHIS: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he is temporarily living in an Airstream trailer in Memphis, Tennessee, while overseeing the construction of an artificial intelligence data center being developed by his company xAI.

Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest people, discussed his unusual temporary residence during a podcast appearance.

“I came from where I’m staying in Memphis, which is an Airstream trailer,” Musk said, describing his current living arrangement.

He also said he would rather sleep on the floor of the new server facility than spend time traveling, highlighting his preference to stay close to his work.

Musk’s decision to live in a trailer is consistent with his history of staying close to his companies and their facilities.

The Airstream trailer also has a connection to the U.S. space program. NASA used a similar type of trailer to quarantine the Apollo 11 astronauts after they returned from their historic journey to the moon.

Musk has previously said he prefers sleeping at or near his workplaces. After acquiring Twitter, now known as X, in 2022, he reportedly spent several months sleeping at the social media company’s San Francisco headquarters.

For years, Musk also lived in a small rented house near SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

In 2020, Musk said in a social media post that he had sold his properties and no longer owned a home. He subsequently sold seven homes in California for about $130 million.

Recommended

Tesla’s Robotaxi Event Focuses on Musk’s Future Vision

Tesla’s Robotaxi Event Focuses on Musk’s Future Vision
Court Nullifies Elon Musk's Massive $56B Tesla Pay Deal

Court Nullifies Elon Musk's Massive $56B Tesla Pay Deal
Elon Musk's Drug Use Raises Concerns at Tesla, SpaceX

Elon Musk's Drug Use Raises Concerns at Tesla, SpaceX
Trump pledges to buy a Tesla to support Elon Musk amid protests

Trump pledges to buy a Tesla to support Elon Musk amid protests
Tesla’s Optimus Robot: Ready for Sale by 2024

Tesla’s Optimus Robot: Ready for Sale by 2024
Elon Musk backs Anthropic CEO’s call for slower AI development

Elon Musk backs Anthropic CEO’s call for slower AI development
Grok AI allegedly used in US Iran strikes, court filing reveals

Grok AI allegedly used in US Iran strikes, court filing reveals
Sam Altman scores huge victory over Elon Musk in AI court battle

Sam Altman scores huge victory over Elon Musk in AI court battle
Elon Musk foresees majority of US travel becoming driverless

Elon Musk foresees majority of US travel becoming driverless
OpenAI court battle exposes Musk’s Mars ambitions

OpenAI court battle exposes Musk’s Mars ambitions
Elon Musk shares SpaceX’s plan to land on moon

Elon Musk shares SpaceX’s plan to land on moon
Elon Musk accelerates space-based AI ambitions as Epstein emails surface

Elon Musk accelerates space-based AI ambitions as Epstein emails surface