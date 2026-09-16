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Pentagon’s Emil Michael urges Trump administration to reject government stakes in AI firms Travis Kelce’s investment turns into multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme nightmare Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Pentagon’s Emil Michael urges Trump administration to reject government stakes in AI firms Travis Kelce’s investment turns into multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme nightmare Pakistan protests Indian naval ship's violation in its Exclusive Economic Zone BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir meets 'Power US' delegation to discuss defense technology Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026 Pakistan's 11,600 private Hajj pilgrims secure seats through official portal PM Shehbaz Sharif vows Pakistan’s support after Houthi drone intercept near Makkah Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut

BTS member V sparks soaring fan fervor with JMA 2026 ‘Male Artist’ win

The 2026 'JMA' win comes as Taehyung is already commanding attention beyond music.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
BTS member V sparks fan fervor after JMA win

SEOUL: BTS group member Kim Taehyung also known by "V" is sending fan fervor soaring once again, taking home the Male Artist of the year honor at the 2026 third Jupiter Music Awards (JMA) after securing the No. 1 position across the participating voting platforms.


The BTS star’s latest victory arrives amid renewed buzz surrounding his recent Dazed appearance, giving fans another reason to celebrate the global K-pop heartthrob.


According to voting updates shared by fan voting accounts, he finished at the top across all five participating platforms Idol Champ, Mubeat, My1pick, Coogong and Muniverse. The fan-voted victory has quickly sparked another wave of excitement across social media, with supporters celebrating the award as another milestone in Taehyung’s 2026 run.


The 30-year-old Korean singer brings together more than a decade of music, military service, acting, artistry and high-fashion influence in one highly anticipated magazine moment. V’s journey has taken him far beyond the traditional boundaries of pop stardom. Now, the spotlight is focused not only on the superstar fans know, but also on the quieter, thoughtful person behind the global phenomenon.


V quickly established himself as one of BTS's most distinctive voices. His deep baritone, husky tone and expressive vocal range helped separate him from the crowded K-pop landscape. His vocal identity became particularly noticeable through songs such as "Stigma," which showcased his lower register, falsetto and emotional delivery.

The JMA win comes as Taehyung is already commanding attention beyond music. His recent Dazed feature and interview have generated fresh buzz, with the BTS member opening up about his relationship with success, his identity onstage and what matters to him at this stage of his career. In the interview, Taehyung said he feels most like himself when he can express who he truly is onstage.


Social media reactions to the JMA announcement quickly filled with congratulatory messages, with fans calling the win well deserved and celebrating Taehyung’s latest trophy. One fan wrote, “Congratulations, Taehyung!”, another commented, “Congratulations, my love.” Others simply flooded the comments with messages of congratulations and praise for the BTS star.

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