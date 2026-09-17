Canadian businesses boost AI spending twelvefold in two years, new report finds

Friday, September 18, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, September 18, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
18-SEP-2026
PETROL
-0.43 PKR
Rs. 390.79/ltr
DIESEL
+3.47 PKR
Rs. 424.92/ltr
Headlines
Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive

Canadian businesses boost AI spending twelvefold in two years, new report finds

Forty-seven percent of those businesses now purchase at least one AI product, up from 27 percent two years earlier, with a median annual spend of $92 per employee.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

TORONTO: Canadian businesses are spending roughly 12 times more on artificial intelligence than they were two years ago, according to new transaction data from Float, a Canadian financial technology company.

The findings, released in Float's inaugural "Canada's AI Spending Snapshot 2026," analyze anonymized transaction data from more than 10,000 Canadian businesses using the Float platform. Among a consistent cohort of businesses active on Float in both August 2024 and August 2026, monthly AI spending increased more than twelvefold.

Adoption also widened significantly. Forty-seven percent of those businesses now purchase at least one AI product, up from 27 percent two years earlier, with a median annual spend of $92 per employee.

"Companies aren't sitting on the sidelines waiting to see how AI plays out. They're trying tools, finding what works and, increasingly, spending more as they put those tools to work across their businesses," said Rob Khazzam, CEO and co-founder of Float.

Khazzam noted that the spending surge comes during a period of economic uncertainty for Canadian businesses, when discretionary spending typically slows.

"To call the past two years uncertain for Canadian business would be an understatement, and in a climate like this, discretionary spending usually slows," he said. "AI has done the opposite, a sign of how essential these tools have already become."

Spending Proves Volatile and Hard to Predict

Unlike traditional enterprise software, AI costs are increasingly tied to usage and consumption, making spending less predictable.

More than 70 percent of AI-buying businesses experienced at least one month in which spending spiked by more than 50 percent, according to the report. AI spending was approximately three times more volatile than Slack spending and roughly twice as volatile as Microsoft software spending.

Businesses Build Multi-Vendor AI Stacks

Rather than settling on a single provider, most businesses are assembling stacks of AI tools.

The average AI buyer purchased from 2.71 vendors over the past year, and the share buying from four or more vendors more than doubled. Among businesses paying for either ChatGPT or Claude, about 51 percent now pay for both, up from just 13 percent two years ago.

Currency Conversion Adds Financial Strain

The report also highlights administrative challenges accompanying the AI boom. Approximately 77 percent of AI spending among businesses on Float is billed in U.S. dollars, exposing the large majority of purchases to currency conversion fees.

"AI can be adopted by an individual employee or team almost overnight, but the financial implications quickly become much broader," Khazzam said. "As businesses scale their use of AI, finance teams need visibility into what they're buying, how costs convert to local currency and who is accountable for managing that spend."

Adoption Spreads Across Sectors and Provinces

While software companies remain the heaviest AI users, the report found meaningful adoption across education, finance, manufacturing, retail, construction and other sectors. AI purchasing increased in every province measured over the past year.

"This tells us that today, spending on AI tools is the new normal for Canadian businesses across all provinces and sectors," the report states.

Khazzam said the next phase of AI adoption will hinge on how effectively companies manage the technology.

"The next chapter of the AI story will not only be about what the technology can do," he said. "It will be about how Canadian businesses put AI to work, how they manage it, and whether it starts to separate the companies that master it from the ones that don't."

Canada's AI Spending Snapshot is Float's first report in what the company describes as an ongoing annual pulse check on how Canadian businesses are investing in AI.


Recommended

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel

Trump administration plans major arms sale to Israel
Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention

Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention
Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released

Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released
Russia hits Ukrainian train just after Former PM, European officials leave

Russia hits Ukrainian train just after Former PM, European officials leave
UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure, but airlines now demand compensation

UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure, but airlines now demand compensation