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PMD forecasts hot and humid weather in Karachi

PMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 35°C as the monsoon season ends.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
hot and humid weather

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid conditions in Karachi on Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 35°C.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.5°C, while relative humidity stood at 70%, according to the PMD.

Sea breezes are expected to fully resume by evening, offering some relief from the humidity.

The weather department said the monsoon season has ended in Karachi, with no further rain expected in the city.

Mostly dry conditions are likely to continue throughout the day.

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