‘Tulsa King’ keeps the crown with season 5 renewal

The upcoming fifth season will bring a major change of scenery.

Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama “Tulsa King” is already looking ahead to its next chapter, with Paramount+ renewing the hit series for a fifth season before Season 4 has even premiered.





The early renewal comes ahead of the fourth season’s Oct. 16 debut, giving fans another reason to stay tuned as Dwight “The General” Manfredi’s criminal empire continues to expand.

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The upcoming fifth season will bring a major change of scenery. After filming its recent seasons in Georgia, “Tulsa King” will relocate production to New York, a fitting move for Stallone’s character, who is originally from the state.

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The move is also driven by the financial appeal of New York’s film and television tax incentives, which have attracted a growing number of major productions to the state.





“We’re excited to welcome the cast and crew of ‘Tulsa King’ to New York State for its new season,” Hope Knight, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development, said in a statement.





Knight highlighted New York’s production infrastructure, talent pool and Film Tax Credit Program, saying the program helps create jobs and investment across the state.





The fifth season will also bring a notable cast change. Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, who has appeared throughout the first three seasons, has been promoted to a series regular.





The series is also expanding its lineup with several new faces. Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi and Nickola Shreli are joining the cast as the story moves into its next phase.





With a new filming location, fresh cast additions and another season already secured, “Tulsa King” is showing that Dwight Manfredi’s story still has plenty of territory left to conquer.