Wednesday, October 7, 2026
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Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
07-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.19 PKR
Rs. 394.83/ltr
DIESEL
-1.91 PKR
Rs. 395.85/ltr
Headlines
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Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs1.19, cuts diesel by Rs1.91

Petrol rises to Rs394.83 per litre while diesel falls to Rs395.85, as global oil prices ease on improved Middle Eastern supply and stockpile releases.

Web Desk October 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The government has raised the price of petrol by Rs1.19 per litre to Rs394.83 and cut the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.91 to Rs395.85 per litre, effective Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.


The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices of petroleum products under the government's pricing mechanism, according to a Petroleum Division notification.


The notification said the new prices reflect changes in international petrol and diesel prices. It said product prices were adjusted in line with global market rates, Platts rates, premiums and other applicable costs.


On Monday, the federal government cut the diesel price by Rs1.88 per litre to Rs397.76 and raised the petrol price by Re0.88 to Rs393.64.


Separately, global oil prices fell nearly 2% on Tuesday as supply concerns eased. Middle Eastern crude exports increased, and the Group of Seven countries agreed to release emergency diesel and crude stockpiles.

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