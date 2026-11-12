Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR

The Makkah Joint Defense Alliance as a framework for trilateral defense cooperation among Pakistan.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasized that the defense arrangements between the three countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Saudi Arabia's security and sovereignty, with military spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry saying the kingdom and Islam's two holiest mosques remain an "uncompromising priority" for Islamabad amid rising regional tensions.





In an interview with Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity remained firm.





He said the implementation of collective defense commitments under the Makkah Joint Defense Alliance was entering an operational phase, involving the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities, increased readiness and stronger military integration.





Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said defense cooperation would include intelligence sharing and coordination on defensive operations. He added that Pakistan was prepared to take all necessary defensive measures to support Saudi Arabia under the current circumstances.





The military spokesman said Pakistani troops were already stationed in Saudi Arabia, where they perform various responsibilities, including defense support, training and joint military exercises.





He added that Pakistan would continue providing military personnel, operational capabilities, training and logistical support required for defensive purposes. However, he said the alliance did not disclose details about troop numbers, deployment locations or operational arrangements.





Addressing regional security concerns, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry condemned attacks targeting Saudi airports, cities, civilian and economic infrastructure, describing them as direct threats to the kingdom's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.





He urged all parties to exercise restraint, reduce tensions and pursue diplomatic solutions, warning that further escalation would serve no one's interests. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also discussed the Oct. 26 meeting in Tehran involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran, saying the discussions aimed to reduce regional tensions and establish a framework for greater cooperation.





He described Field Marshal Asim Munir's meeting in Tehran as a reflection of Pakistan's commitment to resolving disputes peacefully. According to Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the four countries agreed to continue dialogue and cooperation to promote regional peace and stability.





The military spokesman said the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement was designed to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation and ensure the security of both countries.





He further described the Makkah Joint Defense Alliance as a framework for trilateral defense cooperation among Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, focusing on collective defense, joint preparedness and military coordination.





Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry emphasized that the defense arrangements between the three countries were entirely defensive and did not reflect aggressive intentions against any nation. He said their shared objective was to strengthen collective defense capabilities, military integration and regional stability.