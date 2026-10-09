Pakistan vows to defend Saudi Arabia under joint defense pact, DG ISPR says

Ahmed Sharif said the agreement could help strengthen regional stability as security challenges continue to evolve.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will defend Saudi Arabia against potential threats under the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, the country’s Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), describing the pact as a defensive measure designed to strengthen regional security and prevent conflict.





He said the agreement builds on decades of military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, where Pakistani troops have served in various roles for years. He emphasized that the pact was not a newly formed military alliance but an extension of the two countries' longstanding defense ties.





Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said any action taken under the agreement would remain strictly defensive. Operational commanders would decide how the pact would be implemented, including which troops would be deployed and how they would be used.





He said the agreement could help strengthen regional stability as security challenges continue to evolve. Under its collective defense principle, an attack on one member would be treated as an attack on both, potentially discouraging hostile actions.





However, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry clarified that the agreement was not intended to label any country as an enemy or a friend. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi security, he said defending the kingdom was one of the agreement’s main objectives and that Pakistan would fulfill its commitment.





Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also discussed Pakistan’s efforts to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran, saying Islamabad had previously helped facilitate dialogue and would continue working to bring the two sides closer.





He said Pakistan wanted to prevent the conflict from spreading and supported diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement through negotiations.





The military spokesperson described Pakistan as an honest and impartial mediator in efforts to secure a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in resolving differences. Pakistan’s position, he said, remains focused on supporting diplomacy, preventing further escalation and promoting regional peace.