PSX ends three-week winning streak, KSE-100 falls 0.28%

Profit-taking by investors and selling pressure dominated trading, as market participants adopted a cautious approach following three consecutive weeks of gains.





KARACHI: Pakistan's stock market ended its three-week winning streak as the benchmark KSE-100 Index declined 491 points, or 0.28%, during the outgoing business week to close at 177,383 points.





Profit-taking by investors and selling pressure dominated trading, as market participants adopted a cautious approach following three consecutive weeks of gains.





Geopolitical developments and domestic political uncertainty also weighed on investor confidence.





During the week, the KSE-100 Index touched a high of 179,693 points and a low of 176,054 points.





The KSE All-Share Index declined 422 points to close at 106,290, while the KSE-30 Index fell 65 points to settle at 51,822 points. In contrast, the Islamic KMI-30 Index gained 781 points to close at 255,823 points.





Sector performance

Selling pressure in the banking, cement and exploration and production sectors dragged the benchmark index down by 829 points.





However, investment banks, fertiliser and power sector stocks provided support, contributing 1,074 points to the index.





Lucky Cement, Meezan Bank and Systems Limited were among the major negative contributors, collectively pulling the benchmark index down by 503 points.





Trading activity declines

Average daily trading volume stood at 853 million shares during the week, down from 1.083 billion shares recorded in the previous week.





Average daily traded value also declined to Rs24.49 billion from Rs38.78 billion in the preceding week.





Economic developments

On the economic front, Pakistan's current account recorded a surplus of $39 million in October 2026, compared with a deficit of $307 million in the same month last year.





The country had recorded a current account deficit of $371 million in September 2026.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's information technology (IT) exports rose 17% year-on-year to $453 million in October. On a month-on-month basis, IT exports increased by 4%.





During the first four months of the current fiscal year, IT exports reached $1.7 billion, registering an 18% increase compared with the corresponding period last year.





On the other hand, US stock markets recorded sharp losses, with all three major indexes closing significantly lower amid concerns over rising artificial intelligence spending and weakening technology company earnings.





The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.28% to close at 22,617 points, leading the decline among the major indexes.





The S&P 500 fell 3.7% to 6,910 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.93% to settle at 48,147 points.





Economic analysts attributed the market downturn largely to growing concerns over rising spending on artificial intelligence (AI). Fears of declining revenues at technology companies also weighed on investor confidence, contributing to the