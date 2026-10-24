Pakistan stock market sheds over 4,000 points in weekly trading

The index fluctuated within a range of 4,406 points during the week, reaching a high of 166,698 and a low of 162,292.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend during the past trading week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index shedding 4,044 points to close at 162,374.





The index fluctuated within a range of 4,406 points during the week, reaching a high of 166,698 and a low of 162,292.





Trading volume during the week totaled 1.96 billion shares, with transactions worth Rs96 billion, while the market’s capitalization declined by Rs465 billion to Rs18.014 trillion.





Market analysts attributed the negative sentiment to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, attacks on Saudi Arabia and rising oil prices, which discouraged investors from buying shares.





They said a clear picture regarding a ceasefire would be crucial for restoring investor confidence and supporting a recovery in the stock market.









Earlier, The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a decline of 670 points during the business week, as geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran and concerns over a possible interest rate hike weighed on market sentiment.





The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at 166,419 points, down from 167,089 at the end of the previous week.





During the five trading sessions, the index touched a high of 166,988 points and a low of 164,060 points, reflecting fluctuations in investor sentiment amid uncertainty over geopolitical developments and the interest rate outlook.





Market activity remained subdued as investors weighed the potential impact of regional tensions and higher borrowing costs on economic and corporate prospects.