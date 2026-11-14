PSX gains 3,987 points for second straight week

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Saturday, November 14, 2026
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Headlines
India snatch thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in U19 final Nvidia approaches Arm Chief amid search for new CEO WB approves $300m loan for rural water, sanitation projects in Sindh Usman Khan's century powers Pakistan to 337 against India Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn her 'Sugar Tot' in romantic birthday tribute 16 militants killed in North Waziristan as two soldiers embrace martyrdom KP governor suspends all gold mining activities over illegal extraction Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan India snatch thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in U19 final Nvidia approaches Arm Chief amid search for new CEO WB approves $300m loan for rural water, sanitation projects in Sindh Usman Khan's century powers Pakistan to 337 against India Reba McEntire calls Rex Linn her 'Sugar Tot' in romantic birthday tribute 16 militants killed in North Waziristan as two soldiers embrace martyrdom KP governor suspends all gold mining activities over illegal extraction Stefflon Don welcomes second child, reveals frightening postpartum health battle BOL News, BOL Entertainment move to new satellite frequency on APP STAR 7 Pakistan and Kuwait seek stronger economic ties through expanded energy cooperation Police kill four militants while thwarting attack on Kanger Pul checkpost in Bannu Pakistan Army raises diabetes awareness through special event in Leepa Valley Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting Pakistan urges Gulf de-escalation, reaffirms support for Arab allies at UNSC US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

PSX gains 3,987 points for second straight week

The KSE-100 Index rose 2.29% during the week to close at 177,874 points, while its weekly high stood at 180,759 points.

Web Desk November 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish momentum for the second consecutive week, as investor confidence improved and the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 3,987 points.


The KSE-100 Index rose 2.29% during the week to close at 177,874 points, while its weekly high stood at 180,759 points.


Other major indices also recorded gains. The KSE All-Share Index increased 2.42%, the KSE-30 Index rose 2.21%, and the KMI-30 Index gained 2.57%.


Trading activity also improved significantly during the week. Average daily trading volume increased from 864.4 million shares to 1.083 billion shares.


Similarly, average daily traded value climbed from Rs28.49 billion to Rs38.78 billion.


The overall market capitalisation of the Pakistan Stock Exchange increased 2.26% to $69.91 billion.


Market analysts attributed the positive momentum to easing geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump's decision to postpone further military action against Iran.


Progress in diplomatic contacts between Iran and the United States, facilitated by Qatar, also helped improve investor sentiment.


A 2.4% weekly decline in international Brent crude oil prices provided additional support to the stock market.


Positive developments surrounding the Reko Diq project further strengthened investor confidence.


Buying interest remained strong in heavyweight sectors, particularly energy, banking, cement and fertiliser stocks, contributing to the market's overall gains.

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