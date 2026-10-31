Pakistan stock exchange Gains 4,034 Points during week

The KSE-100 Index fluctuated within a range of 6,233 points, reaching a weekly high of 167,483 points and a low of 161,250 points.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a positive trend during the outgoing business week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 4,034 points to close at 166,409.





The stock market recovered four psychological barriers during the week, reflecting improved investor sentiment.





The KSE-100 Index fluctuated within a range of 6,233 points, reaching a weekly high of 167,483 points and a low of 161,250 points.





Trading activity remained strong, with 29.9 million shares changing hands during the week in transactions worth Rs115 billion.





Meanwhile, the market's total capitalisation increased by Rs374 billion to reach Rs18.388 trillion.





The weekly gains marked a positive performance for the country's equity market.









Earlier, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend during the past trading week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index shedding 4,044 points to close at 162,374.





The index fluctuated within a range of 4,406 points during the week, reaching a high of 166,698 and a low of 162,292.





Trading volume during the week totaled 1.96 billion shares, with transactions worth Rs96 billion, while the market’s capitalization declined by Rs465 billion to Rs18.014 trillion.





Market analysts attributed the negative sentiment to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, attacks on Saudi Arabia and rising oil prices, which discouraged investors from buying shares.





They said a clear picture regarding a ceasefire would be crucial for restoring investor confidence and supporting a recovery in the stock market.