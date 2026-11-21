China, Russia oppose changes to Iran’s nuclear doctrine: Araghchi

Araghchi said the issue of changing the country’s nuclear doctrine was broad and serious, with differing opinions emerging among various groups inside Iran.





TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said China and Russia oppose any change to Iran’s nuclear doctrine, as debate intensifies within the country over whether developing nuclear weapons should be considered a defensive necessity.





In an interview with the state-run Iran Daily newspaper on Saturday, Araghchi said the issue of changing the country’s nuclear doctrine was broad and serious, with differing opinions emerging among various groups inside Iran.





He said China and Russia were also against a change in Iran’s nuclear doctrine, noting that Tehran had strategic cooperation agreements with both countries.





Araghchi stressed that Iran’s nuclear doctrine had not changed and that the government’s official position remained unchanged.





The debate over Iran’s nuclear policy has intensified following the war with Israel and the United States, during which Iranian nuclear facilities were also targeted.





Meanwhile, Iran has barred inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency from accessing its nuclear facilities, citing security concerns.





Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog urged Iran to take gradual steps toward allowing inspectors to return, saying access to key facilities was essential for monitoring the country’s nuclear activities.