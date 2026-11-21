Resumption of India talks depends on New Delhi, says Dar

In an interview with foreign media, Dar said India could not unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the resumption of dialogue with India depends on New Delhi’s conduct.





In an interview with foreign media, Dar said India could not unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.





He described negotiations as the only solution to tensions between the United States and Iran, saying he had contacted the Iranian foreign minister at the outset of the conflict and advised restraint.





Dar said Pakistan, as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, was working to promote peaceful solutions to international disputes. He stressed that a new security framework was urgently needed to ensure lasting peace in the region.





He said bloc politics could not resolve global challenges, adding that Pakistan would maintain balanced relations with both the United States and China.





Dar also announced that a meeting of the R4 grouping, comprising Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt, would be held in Germany next month. He said the forum had evolved into the E4 following the participation of European countries in a meeting held in Istanbul.





He added that Pakistan was seeking European support for the continuation of its Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status.





Dar further said Pakistan had established a special security force to protect foreign investors and safeguard their investments in the country.