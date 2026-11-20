King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive for Royal Variety Performance

Queen Camilla opted for an elegant navy blue velvet evening gown by Dior, complemented by a matching cape for the occasion.





LONDON: King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived for this year's Royal Variety Performance, one of the British royal family's longest-standing entertainment traditions.

Queen Camilla opted for an elegant navy blue velvet evening gown by Dior, complemented by a matching cape for the occasion.

She completed her look with a striking sapphire and diamond jewellery set, featuring a necklace, earrings and bracelet that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The historic jewellery pieces were gifted to Elizabeth by her father, King George VI, adding a special royal connection to Camilla's appearance alongside the King.

Several well-known entertainers also gathered at the event, including Paul Chuckle, Craig Revel Horwood, Teri Hatcher and Zoe Birkett. Puppets from the musical Avenue Q also joined the performers for a group photograph.

The Royal Variety Performance dates back to 1912, when it was first staged as the Royal Command Performance.

More than a century later, it continues to hold its place as the world's longest-running entertainment show, bringing together members of the Royal Family and leading names from music, comedy, theatre and performance.

The annual event celebrates the performing arts while supporting the Royal Variety Charity, which assists people from across the entertainment industry.



