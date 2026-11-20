Pakistan cuts petrol price by Rs1, raises diesel by Rs2 per liter

Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs322 per liter, down from Rs323.

The federal Cabinet approved changes to the country's fuel pricing system

Pakistan's federal government cut petrol prices by Rs1 per liter and raised high-speed diesel (HSD) rates by Rs2 per liter, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).





Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs322 per liter, down from Rs323, while high-speed diesel will rise from Rs355 to Rs357 per liter. The new prices will remain in effect through Nov. 23.





OGRA has also started publishing petroleum prices daily on its website to make the pricing process more transparent and help consumers receive the benefits of changes in international oil markets more quickly.





The latest adjustment comes as global oil prices remain unstable because of renewed tensions in the Middle East. In response to changing market conditions, the government has shifted from its previous fortnightly and weekly review systems to daily fuel price assessments.





The government initially moved to weekly price reviews after the Middle East conflict began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran.





Tehran subsequently closed the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route that previously carried about one-fifth of the world's energy supplies.





Tensions have increased since a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States collapsed in June, raising concerns about a wider conflict and further disruptions to international energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.





The federal Cabinet approved changes to the country's fuel pricing system on Oct. 30 to address market uncertainty linked to the US-Iran conflict.





Under the updated system, petrol import costs are calculated using the actual cost of the relevant Pakistan State Oil (PSO) shipment.





If the latest shipment cost is unavailable for the daily calculation, officials use the premium, additional charges and customs duty from the most recent available shipment.





For domestic refineries, the government has temporarily maintained the premium, additional costs and customs duty used to calculate ex-refinery petrol prices at their March 7, 2026, pre-war levels for 30 days.





Under the arrangement, refineries must transfer the difference between the import cost and the calculated ex-refinery price into the petroleum levy account.





The government has also introduced a temporary adjustment to limit sudden changes in petrol prices. Under this arrangement, the benefit from the difference in premiums will be reflected in petrol prices at a rate of $2.950 per barrel per day.