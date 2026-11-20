Security forces kill militants attempting to flee in women's clothing

Security officials also said that militants have been using masjid and residential areas as hiding places.

According to security reports, the militants were traveling in a rickshaw while wearing women's clothing

MIR ALI: Security forces have killed several militants who tried to escape while disguised as women in North Waziristan, according to security sources.





The incident took place in the Mir Ali area during an operation under the government’s “Azm-e-Istehkam” campaign against “Fitna al-Khawarij,” and its affiliated groups.





According to security reports, the militants were traveling in a rickshaw while wearing women's clothing in an attempt to escape. Security forces killed them during the operation.





The reports described the move as a disgraceful attempt to avoid arrest, saying the militants had misused the respect and dignity associated with women.





Security officials also said that militants have been using mosques and residential areas as hiding places and planting explosives at these locations. Authorities have previously claimed that militant groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa use women and children as human shields.