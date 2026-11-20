Pakistan, 14 countries welcome UK, Australia sanctions on Israeli settlements

Britain said it would sanction eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Pakistan, along with 14 other countries, welcomed the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia over Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, and hoped that others would follow suit.





In a joint statement on Thursday, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Indonesia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Kuwait, Algeria, Niger, Palestine, Libya and Maldives welcomed the decisions. They also welcomed the UK’s decision to sanction an organization obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.





Britain said on Tuesday it would sanction eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the occupied West Bank, as part of its effort to protect the idea of a two-state solution.





The targets include Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd and SAG. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, which face asset freezes and director disqualifications. The package was announced shortly before the final deadlines for the E1 tender.





Australia followed on, sanctioning three Israeli individuals and four organizations for illegal settlement expansion and settler violence, saying these actions were extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution. The measures bar Australians and Australian businesses from trading with, or supporting, the sanctioned parties.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the sanctioned individuals and organizations “have actively participated in the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers and providing support to violent settlers.”





Daniella Weiss, leader of the settler organization Nachala and an advocate for the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, is among those sanctioned. Another, Eliav Libi, has accelerated settlement expansion in the West Bank through his construction company.





Wong said violence at the E1 project in recent weeks had undermined the prospect of a two-state solution. She added that she had spoken to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar about the sanctions.





“I outlined our position … I said we do not agree with, we oppose the settlement activities. We have had a long-standing position on this,” Wong told ABC Radio.





The E1 project would bisect the West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, fragmenting the land Palestinians hope will form the heart of a state.





“The ministers also expressed support for all efforts to ensure accountability, including through appropriate international measures and the imposition of sanctions on entities and individuals responsible for settlement activities, including the E1 settlement plan, as well as those that support, facilitate or implement settlement expansion and annexation policies,” the statement said.





The ministers renewed their “strongest condemnation of Israel’s continued settlement policies in the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly the ‘E1’ settlement plan and related settlement activities east of occupied East Jerusalem”.





They considered the UK and Australian measures to be in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including the “obligation of all states not to recognize as legal the situation arising from Israel’s unlawful occupation and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s occupation”. They reiterated their call for Israel to rescind all measures taken in connection with settlement activities, and other measures aimed at altering the geographic and demographic character of the occupied territory.





Moreover, the ministers condemned the “Israeli military escalation in Gaza” and called for “the full and immediate implementation of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, to ensure security and stability, address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery, and lay the foundations for lasting peace”.





They underscored that Gaza was an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, and that the only viable path to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace was the “implementation of the two-state solution, through the realization of an independent, sovereign, contiguous, and viable Palestinian State, based on the Jun 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions”.