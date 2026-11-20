Pakistan beats Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in 2nd test, seals series 1-0

Abbas, Aamer lead hosts to first WTC series victory with 90-run chase completed in 13 overs .

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan wrapped up an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second and final Test on Friday, chasing down a target of 90 in just 13 overs to seal the two-match series 1-0.





The hosts needed only 90 minutes on the fourth morning to complete the job after Mohammad Abbas dismissed the last Sri Lankan batter to end the visitors' second innings at 316.





It was Pakistan's first Test win since they beat the West Indies in the summer and their first series victory in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. The result was also just their third win in 11 matches in the current cycle, following draws against South Africa and the West Indies and series defeats in Bangladesh and England. The first Test against Sri Lanka, also played in Rawalpindi, ended in a draw.

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Sri Lanka, who had resumed at 309-9, added seven runs before Asitha Fernando was trapped lbw for two by Abbas. Fernando reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking showed the delivery clipping the top of middle stump.





Abbas finished with three wickets for 55 runs from 34 overs, including 15 maidens. Aamer Jamal also claimed three wickets for 67, while Razaullah took two for 116 and Saqib Khan one before being sidelined by a hamstring injury.





Sri Lanka's total left Pakistan needing 90 for victory, with Milan Rathnayaka unbeaten on 66 from 88 balls, including 12 fours. His fighting innings had been central to a recovery after the visitors were dismissed for 98 in their first innings and conceded a 227-run lead when Pakistan replied with 325.





Pakistan's pace attack had made full use of a green-tinged pitch to bowl Sri Lanka out cheaply on the opening day and put the hosts firmly in control. The tourists began their second innings 153 runs behind and slipped to 10-2, but half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (53), Sonal Dinusha (54) and Rathnayaka helped them reach 316 and avoid an innings defeat. Their 235-run effort on the third day briefly revived the contest, although the eventual target remained modest.





Pakistan began the chase positively, with Azan Awais and Tayyab Arif putting on 18 for the opening wicket. The stand ended when Lahiru Kumara bowled Tayyab for 13, with the batter beaten by movement off the pitch after striking three fours.





Azan was joined by Mohammad Taha, but the latter's stay was brief. Asitha Fernando trapped him lbw for four, and Taha's review failed as the ball was shown to be clipping leg stump. Pakistan were 37-2, but Sri Lanka could not build on the breakthrough.





Aamer was promoted up the order and turned the chase into a brisk finish. He struck 34 not out from 22 balls, hitting five fours and a six, and added an unbroken 53 with Azan for the third wicket.





Aamer attacked from the outset, taking boundaries off Fernando and Kumara before finishing the match with a four off Prabath Jayasuriya. Azan remained unbeaten on 32 from 36 balls, with five fours, as Pakistan reached 90-2 in 13 overs.











