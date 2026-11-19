Anthropic raises record $81.3 billion in IPO, valuing AI firm at $1.5 trillion

Including a separate $26 billion private placement sold at the IPO price, Anthropic’s total capital raise reaches $107.3 billion.





NEW YORK: Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion in the largest initial public offering on record, valuing the maker of the Claude chatbot at $1.5 trillion in a blockbuster debut that defies growing Wall Street skepticism over artificial intelligence spending.





The San Francisco-based company, the first major frontier AI developer to go public, priced 980 million shares at $83 apiece late Wednesday. That was above its previously marketed range of $70 to $78 per share, after strong investor demand prompted the company to expand the offering by roughly 19%.





The deal surpasses the previous IPO record set in June by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Including a separate $26 billion private placement sold at the IPO price, Anthropic’s total capital raise reaches $107.3 billion, according to regulatory filings.





Shares are scheduled to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol ANT.





Anthropic’s market debut arrives at a turbulent moment for the broader AI sector. Chipmakers and cloud computing giants have faced mounting investor pressure over high valuations, soaring infrastructure expenses and the recent, sudden departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.





"There's a genuine wall of worry right now, and it'll take a few things to climb it," said Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which is awaiting an allocation of Anthropic shares. "Once Anthropic reports publicly, it becomes one of the clearest tests of whether the economics of AI are holding up."





On a fully diluted basis, which accounts for stock options and restricted shares, the offering values Anthropic at roughly $1.5 trillion. On a non-diluted basis, the company is valued at about $1.1 trillion.





U.S. stock futures ticked higher following the pricing announcement, even as Asian technology shares remained under pressure. A successful debut could pave the way for other major AI contenders, including primary rival OpenAI, which is widely expected to pursue its own public listing as early as next year.





Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led a 22-bank underwriting syndicate for the offering, reprising their roles from SpaceX's listing earlier this year.





Surging revenue meets massive infrastructure costs





Anthropic’s rapid financial ascent has been propelled by enterprise adoption of its Claude AI models, particularly its Claude Code software development agent. According to its IPO prospectus, the company’s annualized revenue run rate hit $81 billion as of Oct. 31, jumping $10 billion in a single month.





The company reported having 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue as of Sept. 30, up sharply from more than 1,500 at the end of last year.





However, regulatory filings underscore the steep financial toll required to sustain that trajectory:





Third-quarter results: Revenue climbed 47% from the prior quarter to $16.96 billion, though the company swung to an operating loss of $567 million from operating income of $974 million in the second quarter. Net losses: Anthropic’s net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion in the third quarter, down from $66.3 billion in the second quarter, a figure heavily influenced by non-operating accounting adjustments tied to convertible bonds. Computing expenses: The company spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity in the first half of 2026, roughly four times its spending from a year earlier, and logged another $5 billion in the third quarter alone.

Looking ahead, Anthropic has committed to nearly $900 billion in long-term computing expenditures with cloud infrastructure partners including Amazon and Alphabet’s Google. The company warned prospective investors that its partners rely on third-party financing to build out data centers and acquire chips, noting that any tightening in credit markets could delay or reduce its contracted computing capacity.





Competition and safety pressures





Beyond financial hurdles, Anthropic faces intensifying commercial rivalry and internal tension over its founding mission of AI safety.





CEO Dario Amodei has repeatedly urged the tech industry to moderate the pace of frontier model releases to ensure society can manage the associated risks. In its filing, Anthropic acknowledged that expanding its suite of advanced models and applications "could further increase the risk that our models cause harm."





Meanwhile, rivals are fighting aggressively for corporate market share. Corporate expense platform Ramp estimated in September that OpenAI’s flagship GPT-6 Astra captured roughly 13% of enterprise AI spending, compared with about 8% for Anthropic’s Claude Fable.





Cost-conscious corporations are also looking elsewhere. A recent Capgemini survey found that 59% of executives at large enterprises plan to expand their use of lower-cost, open-weight AI models over the coming year. Additionally, Meta Platforms, one of Anthropic’s largest clients, has been working to reduce its reliance on the company as it builds out internal AI systems.





Despite the headwinds, institutional backers remain bullish on Anthropic's long-term dominance.





"Our thesis is that the vast amount of value will accrue to whoever is at the frontier," said Peter Singlehurst, head of private companies at Baillie Gifford, which invested roughly $1.5 billion in Anthropic ahead of the listing. "Our bet is that Anthropic has the ingredients, that doesn't guarantee, but means that they arguably have the highest probability of remaining at the frontier."





























FBR unveils draft rules for a faceless income tax appeals system













KARACHI: Tax disputes are moving behind closed digital doors, and physical face-offs in appellate offices are on their way out. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) unveiled draft rules on Wednesday for a faceless income tax appeals system, stripping away direct physical contact between taxpayers and appellate authorities while concealing the identity of the officers deciding those disputes.













Notified through SRO 2136 of 2026 to amend the Income Tax Rules, 2002, by inserting a separate chapter on faceless appeals, the rules are expected to be finalised this week following feedback from stakeholders.













Under the proposed framework, every step of an appeal, from filing and submitting evidence to hearings and issuing final orders, will run electronically through the FBR’s Iris portal or another designated automated system.













All notices, requisitions, written submissions, arguments and evidence will move exclusively through the portal, with neither taxpayers nor tax officials or their authorised representatives allowed to appear physically before the appellate authority.













Anonymity is built straight into the virtual hearing process. The Commissioner (Appeals) will not be identified during video-link hearings, and their voice will be electronically modified to prevent disclosure of who is on the other end. Every virtual hearing will be recorded and digitally archived as part of the appeal’s electronic record.













The system also redraws administrative lines. A separate appeals wing or centre will be set up in Islamabad made up of appellate units, each headed by a Commissioner (Appeals), functioning under the administrative control of the FBR’s Member (Legal) Inland Revenue.













Crucially, the draft bars the director general, chief commissioner or any other authority from exercising control over or issuing directions to a Commissioner (Appeals) on how to hear or decide an appeal. To keep case loads balanced and decisions impartial, the FBR or the Centre will also be able to shift pending appeals from one appellate unit to another through the automated system.













Taxpayers who prefer to skip live video sessions will still have the option of seeking a ruling based strictly on written submissions. In those cases, respondent tax authorities can file written comments, while taxpayers keep the right to reply.















