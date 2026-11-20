Bilawal Bhutto warns Iran conflict could worsen Pakistan’s economic crisis

PPP chairman said his party recognizes the challenges created by inflation.

Bilawal said the party has a long-standing commitment to helping ordinary people during economic crises

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday, Nov. 20, that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been unable to pay sufficient attention to public concerns, as the economic fallout from the Iran conflict continues to affect households across Pakistan.





Speaking at an event in Karachi, Bilawal said the conflict has placed an additional financial burden on ordinary citizens, with rising prices and economic uncertainty making life increasingly difficult.





He said providing economic relief to the public remains the PPP’s primary goal, adding that the conflict has triggered inflation and financial difficulties in countries around the world, including Pakistan.





Bilawal warned that higher prices of diesel and fertilizers have added to the economic pressure, particularly for farmers and low-income households. He said public hardships could increase further if the conflict continues.





The PPP chairman said his party recognizes the challenges created by inflation, unemployment and the country's worsening economic conditions.





He also pointed out that small-scale farmers account for 90% of the agricultural sector, stressing that the PPP has consistently advocated policies to protect their interests and support their livelihoods.





Bilawal said the party has a long-standing commitment to helping ordinary people during economic crises through practical measures aimed at reducing their financial difficulties.





He urged other political parties to follow the PPP's manifesto and prioritize policies that provide financial assistance and improve public welfare.