'Karsaz martyrs’ blood speaks of democracy', Bilawal Bhutto says

The attack took place on Oct. 18, 2007, when Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan after years in self-imposed exile.

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the victims of the Karsaz bombing in Karachi, honoring supporters who lost their lives in a terrorist attack targeting a procession welcoming former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and vowing that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.





Speaking to the media at a memorial prayer ceremony in Karachi, Bilawal described the Karsaz tragedy as one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s history, saying its painful memories remain fresh even after nearly two decades.





The attack took place on Oct. 18, 2007, when Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan after years in self-imposed exile. A massive procession had gathered to welcome her, but a deadly terrorist attack struck the rally, killing and injuring scores of people.

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Bilawal said Benazir Bhutto had decided to return to Pakistan despite serious threats to her life. He praised the party supporters, known as Jiyalas, who lost their lives while welcoming and protecting their leader, describing their sacrifices as a lasting symbol of their commitment to democracy and the people’s right to choose their representatives.





He said the bloodshed at Karsaz could not weaken the Pakistan Peoples Party’s determination to defend democratic principles, constitutional rights and the rule of law.





“The sacrifices of the Karsaz martyrs remain a shining chapter in the nation’s history,” Bilawal said, adding that their courage would continue to inspire future generations. He also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for strength and patience for their grieving families.





Addressing Pakistan’s continuing security challenges, Bilawal said the country’s armed forces were making sacrifices to protect national security and combat terrorism.





He said the fight against terrorism would continue until militant groups were defeated and the country was free from terrorist violence. Bilawal also criticized the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying he had not been prepared to support the fight against terrorism.





He said this was one reason his party had supported a government decision related to the security situation, although he did not specify the decision in the remarks provided.





He stressed that no one should be allowed to remove Pakistan’s national flag from any part of the country and called for national unity in the fight against terrorism.





“We will rid the country of terrorists,” he said, urging political leaders and citizens to stand together against violence and extremism.





Sherry Rehman pays tribute to Karsaz victims:





Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President Sen. Sherry Rehman also paid tribute to those killed in the Karsaz attack, describing the incident as an unforgettable day in Pakistan’s struggle to restore democracy.





Rehman said the victims’ sacrifices would remain an enduring part of the country’s democratic history and praised their commitment to popular sovereignty and constitutional rights.





She said the tragedy demonstrated that hardship, violence and sacrifice could not weaken the party’s determination to uphold democratic values or defend the public’s right to elect its representatives.





The annual remembrance of the Karsaz victims serves as a solemn reminder of the human cost of political violence and the sacrifices made by those who campaigned for democracy in Pakistan.