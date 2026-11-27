Punjab allows limited Houbara bustard hunting for two months

The approval was granted at the 42nd meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation, chaired by Provincial Finance Minister.





LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved a temporary two-month suspension of the year-round hunting ban on the Houbara bustard, allowing limited hunting of the migratory bird during the current winter season.





The approval was granted at the 42nd meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation, chaired by Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.





The Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department had proposed temporarily removing the Houbara bustard from the Third Schedule, which provides year-round protection to the bird, and transferring it to the First Schedule, which allows hunting under specified conditions.





Wildlife officials said the relevant legal process would be completed following receipt of the committee's decision. The bird would then be included in the First Schedule, making limited hunting possible for the specified period.





Under the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act 1974, the Houbara bustard is currently listed in the Third Schedule and remains protected from hunting throughout the year under normal circumstances.





However, Section 45(i) of the law empowers the provincial government to add or remove wildlife species from different schedules through a notification published in the official gazette.





Arab dignitaries and hunting parties from Gulf countries traditionally visit Pakistan during the winter season to hunt the migratory bird.





Hunters from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain are among those who visit Pakistan, with some travelling to desert areas of southern Punjab for hunting.





Sources said the ongoing tensions in the Gulf region could limit the arrival of Arab hunters in Pakistan during the current season compared with previous years.





They added that reports had so far been received about hunting parties arriving from one major Arab country.





The federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends areas for Houbara bustard hunting, while the relevant provincial governments issue hunting permits under their respective wildlife laws.