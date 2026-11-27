Shaheens face Bangladesh in high-stakes semi-final

The winner of Friday’s semi-final will meet Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars final.

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens take on Bangladesh A in the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars on Friday, as both sides compete for a place in the tournament final.





The match will be held at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, with the first ball scheduled for 3 p.m. Pakistan time. The toss will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Defending champions Pakistan head into the knockout match unbeaten, having won all three of their Group B fixtures. They defeated the UAE by 61 runs, India A by 48 runs and Nepal by 96 runs.





Bangladesh A reached the semi-finals after finishing second in Group A behind Sri Lanka A.





Pakistan captain Abdul Samad said the team had performed well in all three departments but still needed to improve in certain areas. Speaking to PCB Digital, he said the batting unit would aim to play its full 50 overs and post a competitive total, backed by a strong bowling attack.





He added that the players had a productive training session and were focused on correcting their mistakes from the group stage.





Maaz Sadaqat has led Pakistan’s batting with 125 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries. Hasan Nawaz has scored 114 runs, while Sufyan Moqim leads the bowling effort with seven wickets. Ali Raza has also taken six wickets in two matches.





Pakistan won the previous edition after defeating Bangladesh A in a Super Over. However, that tournament was played in the T20 format, while this year’s competition follows a 50-over format.





Sri Lanka A have already secured their place in the final after beating India A by eight wickets in the first semi-final. Sineth Jayawardene and Lasith Croospulle scored centuries in the victory.





The winner of Friday’s match will meet Sri Lanka A in the final on Sunday, Nov. 29.





Pakistan Shaheens squad





Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Rohail Nazir(w), Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahzaib Khan, Danish Aziz, Saad Masood, Ali Raza





Bangladesh A squad





Saif Hassan(c), Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Md Rubel, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Irfan Sukkur, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Iqbal Hossain Emon