Kushner reveals Putin's message on nuclear weapons

Kushner says Putin assured US negotiators he had no intention of using nuclear weapons, while territorial disputes continue to block a peace deal.

WASHINGTON: US special envoy Jared Kushner has said peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled over territorial disputes, despite diplomatic efforts to end the war. He also claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had assured US negotiators he would not use nuclear weapons.





Speaking to Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner on the MD Meets podcast, Kushner said Putin had shown restraint by refraining from using nuclear weapons during the war. “He’s agreed not to use nuclear weapons, which obviously is a big thing, and he’s reassured us that that’s not his intention,” Kushner said.





Kushner, who has been involved in US-led negotiations alongside envoy Steve Witkoff, said he believed Putin wanted to reach a peace agreement and improve relations with Washington. He described the Russian leader as a “grandmaster of politics,” adding that he was well-prepared and had a strong understanding of the issues.





However, negotiations have reached a deadlock, with disagreements over Ukrainian territory remaining a major obstacle. Russia has also refused an immediate ceasefire as discussions over the terms of a broader settlement continue.





Kushner warned that the conflict could escalate further if either side makes a miscalculation, particularly as European countries continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.





He said a lasting peace agreement would require credible security guarantees for Kyiv to protect it against future aggression.





Kushner added that any settlement should preserve Ukraine as a free and sovereign country and allow it to pursue membership in the European Union. He said firm security commitments from the United States would be essential to ensuring the country's long-term stability.