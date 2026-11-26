Midair disturbance forces American Airlines flight to divert to Phoenix

Phoenix police said the incident began when a man left his assigned seat.

The passenger reportedly refused to follow crew instructions to return to his seat

An American Airlines flight bound for Chicago was diverted to Phoenix early Wednesday, Nov. 25, after a passenger tried to tamper with an emergency exit door about 40 minutes after takeoff, prompting crew members and passengers to restrain him, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).





American Airlines Flight 1494 departed San Diego International Airport for Chicago's O'Hare International Airport but changed course and landed safely at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.





Phoenix police said the incident began when a man left his assigned seat, walked toward the front of the aircraft and attempted to interfere with an exit door.





The passenger reportedly refused to follow crew instructions to return to his seat. Crew members and fellow passengers eventually restrained him as the aircraft continued toward Phoenix.





The FAA said the disruptive passenger was removed from the aircraft after landing, allowing the flight to resume its journey to Chicago.





The agency has launched an investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding the flight's diversion.





According to the FAA, approximately 1,500 incidents involving unruly passengers have been reported so far in 2026.





The agency reviews every reported case of passenger misconduct and can impose civil penalties of up to $43,658 per violation on individuals who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with flight crew members.