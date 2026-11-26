Veruschka, the supermodel who turned reinvention into art, dies at 87

A muse to Richard Avedon and Irving Penn, the German model turned fashion shoots into artistic performances and became a defining face of the 1960s.

BERLIN: Veruschka, the German supermodel who transformed fashion photography with her striking appearance and unconventional poses, died at her home in Berlin on Tuesday at the age of 87, with her death confirmed by her family and former partner on Wednesday.





Born Vera Gottliebe Anna Gräfin von Lehndorff-Steinort, she became a defining figure of the 1960s fashion scene, working with some of the world's most celebrated photographers and appearing on 13 American Vogue covers.





Her sister's company announced her death in a statement, describing her as an extraordinary woman who had helped shape fashion, art and photography. Photographer Franco Rubartelli, her former partner, also shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, revealing that they had recently reconnected after more than five decades apart.





"She was more than a great model. She was elegant, sensitive and brave, with a beauty that didn't stop at the camera it reached into the soul of whoever looked at her," Rubartelli wrote.





A different kind of supermodel





Born on May 14, 1939, in Königsberg, East Prussia, now Kaliningrad in Russia, Veruschka experienced the horrors of World War II as a child. Her father, Count Heinrich von Lehndorff, was executed in 1944 for his involvement in a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler.





After the war, she studied art before moving to Florence, Italy, where photographer Ugo Mulas discovered her in 1959. Standing more than 6 feet tall, she initially struggled to find modelling work because her appearance did not fit the industry's expectations.





She eventually created her own identity, adopting the name Veruschka and using her height, expressive movements and dramatic poses to make each photoshoot a form of performance.





Her distinctive style caught the attention of Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland. She went on to work with renowned photographers including Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, David Bailey and Helmut Newton. Avedon famously called her "the most beautiful woman in the world."





Beyond fashion photography





Veruschka's influence reached beyond magazine covers. She appeared in Michelangelo Antonioni's 1966 film Blow-Up, playing herself opposite actor David Hemmings, and later featured in the 2006 film Casino Royale.





Her collaborations with Rubartelli produced some of her most memorable images, including experimental photographs that used body painting to make her figure blend into different surroundings.





By the 1970s, she had grown disillusioned with the fashion industry and turned toward artistic projects. Working with German artist Holger Trülzsch, she created photographs in which painted versions of her body appeared to merge with architecture and natural landscapes.





She also used her public profile to support social causes. In 1971, she joined 27 other women in a campaign published by German magazine Stern under the headline "Wir haben abgetrieben!" ("We have had abortions!"), calling for abortion law reform in West Germany.





Although she moved away from mainstream modelling, Veruschka returned to the runway several times. She walked for Chanel in 1994 and, at 71, closed Giles Deacon's spring 2011 show in London. She also appeared in Acne Studios' resort 2018 look book.





In a 2008 interview with German newspaper Bild, she said she had never wanted to become a model or a "meaningless object," explaining that her greatest ambition was to remain free.





Rather than being remembered only for her beauty, Veruschka leaves behind a legacy of creative freedom that helped change how models could express themselves through fashion and photography.