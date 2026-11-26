Bilawal Bhutto calls for democratic reset of Pakistan's political system

Bilawal Bhutto called for opposition representation on the electoral reforms committee.

Bilawal Bhutto praised PPP workers and elected representatives in Punjab for supporting affected communities

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged political leaders to pursue a democratic overhaul of the country's political system, calling for inclusive dialogue, electoral reforms and parliamentary engagement to rebuild public confidence and overcome deepening political divisions.





Speaking at a Meet the Press event in Multan, Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the growing trust gap between the government and opposition, as well as strained relations between the PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

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He said meaningful political progress would require all stakeholders to participate in a democratic process.





Electoral reforms and political dialogue:





Bilawal Bhutto called for opposition representation on the electoral reforms committee, saying inclusive participation was necessary to establish confidence in the country's election system.





He maintained that elections and referendums would continue to face questions over their credibility until voters were assured of free and fair polls.





Restoring public confidence, he added, required transparent procedures and reforms supported by all political parties.





The PPP chairman also emphasized that decisions affecting the country's future should be made through Parliament.





He warned that decisions reached outside the legislative framework could lack democratic legitimacy and fail to reflect the national interest.





Referring to Pakistan's independence movement, Bilawal said founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah had achieved the country's creation through a democratic struggle rather than armed conflict.





He urged today's political leadership to follow that example by resolving disagreements through dialogue and constitutional means.





Economic pressure raises concerns:





Addressing economic challenges, Bilawal said ordinary Pakistanis were facing severe financial difficulties despite the absence of a natural disaster.





He recalled his previous visit to Multan, when floodwaters had submerged parts of the city and residents were struggling to recover.





He praised PPP workers and elected representatives in Punjab for supporting affected communities during the crisis.





However, he warned that the country was now confronting another serious challenge in the form of economic hardship.





He said political leaders must recognize the difficulties citizens were experiencing and communicate the country's economic realities honestly.





Bilawal expressed concern that prevailing economic conditions could deteriorate further, pointing to inflation, poverty and unemployment as major sources of public distress.





He said increasing prices of essential commodities, rising fuel costs and expensive electricity were putting additional pressure on household budgets.





The agriculture sector was also facing mounting difficulties, he said, as farmers struggled with higher diesel prices and the rising cost of DAP fertilizer.





These expenses were adding to production costs and making conditions increasingly difficult for the farming community.





He stressed that political disagreements should not distract leaders from addressing the financial challenges affecting ordinary people.





Bilawal calls for stronger media accountability:





Discussing journalism, Bilawal Bhutto described Pakistan's journalists as an important force in the country's history, noting their role in questioning governments and holding powerful figures accountable.





He said he was not interested in removing any government but wanted journalists to scrutinize those in power through independent reporting and constructive criticism.





Bilawal urged media professionals to avoid becoming part of a political culture in which leaders routinely praise one another instead of addressing governance failures.





He argued that responsible criticism could help politicians identify weaknesses, correct mistakes and improve their performance.





The PPP chairman encouraged journalists to preserve their independence, challenge political leadership and highlight issues affecting the public.





He said a strong and independent media could contribute to better governance by ensuring that elected representatives remained accountable and responsive to citizens' concerns.