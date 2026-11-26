CAA allows PIA to use Saudia aircraft for 15 days

The aircraft will operate under Saudia’s airline call sign, SVA.

The CAA has directed PIA to ensure that all required airworthiness certificates and insurance documents

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has secured temporary permission to operate flights using aircraft from Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, in a move aimed at maintaining passenger services between Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.





The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved the arrangement on November 23, 2026, allowing PIA to use Saudia-operated aircraft for a period of 15 days, according to aviation reports.





Under the temporary arrangement, the aircraft will transport PIA passengers between the two countries, including flights to Jeddah, Madinah and other destinations across Saudi Arabia.





The aircraft will operate under Saudia’s airline call sign, SVA, while passengers will continue purchasing tickets through PIA.





The arrangement will allow the national carrier to maintain its Saudi operations during the approved period.





The CAA has directed PIA to ensure that all required airworthiness certificates and insurance documents are secured before operations begin.





The aircraft will also undergo mandatory safety inspections by aviation authorities upon arrival in Pakistan.





According to reports, PIA will remain responsible for aircraft-related damages, passenger complaints and any aviation accidents arising during the charter period.





The aviation regulator has also instructed PIA to finalize all necessary contractual arrangements without delay to ensure compliance with the approval conditions.





The development comes as PIA faces operational challenges following the suspension of an agreement with its wet-lease partner, Norse Atlantic, which resulted in the cancellation of two UK-bound flights.





The temporary use of Saudia aircraft is expected to help PIA maintain its passenger services to Saudi Arabia while addressing its immediate aircraft availability requirements.