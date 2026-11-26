‘Love Is Blind’ sparks fandom fervor for Jungkook’s reported song

Jungkook does more than make a brief appearance on "Love Is Blind."

The song is the third track on Prankstar

SEOUL: BTS star Jungkook is fueling excitement among fans after reports emerged that he will sing the entire track "Love Is Blind" on South Korean producer Code Kunst's upcoming sixth studio album, Prankstar.

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The reported collaboration has sparked fresh speculation among ARMY, particularly as fans continue following BTS ongoing world tour in Bangkok.

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The news has added to anticipation surrounding Jungkook's musical activities and the possibility of hearing more of his solo vocals.





According to reports from attendees at an album listening party, Jungkook does more than make a brief appearance on "Love Is Blind."

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He reportedly performs the entire song, making the collaboration particularly exciting for fans eager to hear his voice on a Code Kunst production.





The song is the third track on Prankstar, which features 14 songs. The album also includes collaborations with DPR Ian, Crush, WOODZ, DeVita, Colde, Young K of DAY6 and actor Kim Min-ha.





Meanwhile, fans flooded social media comment sections with excitement, expressing their eagerness to hear Jungkook's reported collaboration.





Some called it his long-awaited musical return, while others said they were confident the song would sound incredible with his vocals.





One fan wrote that they were eagerly waiting for new music and believed "Love Is Blind" would sound amazing in Jungkook's voice.

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Another declared that the singer was back, while others described the upcoming release as an exciting moment for solo Jungkook fans.





Several fans also expressed surprise at the news, saying they had not known about the upcoming release but were now looking forward to hearing the track.





With the release date scheduled for Dec. 3, 2026 approaching, anticipation continues to build around Jungkook's reported appearance on Code Kunst's Prankstar.