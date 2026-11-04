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Jungkook keeps winning hearts with Brazilian paçoca and ‘GOLDEN’s billion-stream legacy

The anniversary sparked an outpouring of love from fans.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth, “Left and Right,” has also crossed the billion-stream mark

SEOUL: BTS star Jungkook is giving ARMY two more reasons to celebrate, winning hearts with his enthusiastic reaction to Brazil's famous peanut candy "paçoca" during a CazéTV appearance while his debut solo album, “GOLDEN,” marks its third anniversary with remarkable streaming milestones.

The singer joined fellow BTS members RM, J-Hope, V and Jimin for a special appearance during the group's visit to Brazil, where they explored local culture through games, soccer-related challenges and traditional food tastings.


As the members sampled local treats, V admitted that peanuts were not really his favorite. Jungkook, meanwhile, seemed completely won over after taking a bite.


“Wow!” he exclaimed. “I loved it! It's my style!” Jungkook said.

Jimin also noticed Jungkook's excitement and playfully suggested that the sweet treat was exactly the kind of snack he would enjoy.


But it was Jungkook's increasingly delighted expression that had fans talking. His eyes appeared to light up with every bite, giving ARMY another adorable food-reaction moment to replay.


Fans flooded social media with affectionate reactions, with one admirer writing, “Always love his reaction to food, look at that face.”


Another fan described his love for the Brazilian treat as a perfect match, while others praised his expressive eyes and said they suddenly wanted to try paçoca themselves.


The excitement surrounding Jungkook's Brazilian food adventure comes as another major milestone puts his solo career back in the spotlight.


"GOLDEN" celebrates three years of global success:


Released on Nov. 3, 2023, Jungkook's first solo studio album, “GOLDEN,” celebrates its third anniversary, marking three years since the singer launched one of the biggest solo projects of his career.


The album continues to deliver impressive results on streaming platforms, with several milestones highlighting its lasting global popularity.

According to reports published in October 2026, “GOLDEN” surpassed 7.56 billion Spotify streams, becoming the first album by an Asian solo artist to reach the milestone.


It also extended its run on Spotify's Weekly Top Albums Global chart to 154 consecutive weeks, another record for an Asian solo artist.


The album also crossed 12 million equivalent album sales in October, further cementing its commercial success.


Its biggest hits continue to attract listeners worldwide. “Seven,” featuring Latto, “Standing Next to You” and “3D,” featuring Jack Harlow, have each surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams.

Jungkook's collaboration with Charlie Puth, “Left and Right,” has also crossed the billion-stream mark, adding another major achievement to his solo discography.


The anniversary sparked an outpouring of love from fans, who celebrated the album's achievements and its continued influence three years after its release.


“Happy anniversary, GOLDEN! Three years later and it's still that album,” one fan wrote.


Another praised Jungkook's musical achievement, calling it a masterpiece and congratulating the singer on its anniversary.


Other fans shared messages of pride, describing Jungkook as a global pop star and expressing excitement about what could come next in his solo career.


From breaking streaming records to winning over Brazilian fans with a simple bite of paçoca. And now, fans have one more question: after seeing Jungkook fall in love with it, who else is ready to give Brazil's famous peanut candy a try?

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