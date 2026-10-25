TXT stirs up a ‘PERFECT STORM’ of excitement with new album teasers

The words “MORE TO COME” on the schedule have added another layer of intrigue, leaving fans wondering.

The comeback also coincides with the launch of the group's fifth world tour

SEOUL: K-pop sensation TOMORROW X TOGETHER also known as TXT is brewing a musical storm as the five-member South Korean boy group band has unveiled the promotional schedule for its ninth mini-album, PERFECT STORM, building anticipation among fans worldwide.





BIGHIT MUSIC announced the schedule on the group's official social media accounts on Oct. 21, teasing a storm-themed comeback packed with striking visuals, concept photos and new music.

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The album's rollout will unfold through a series of reveals designed to keep fans buzzing as the release date approaches.





The newly revealed schedule features three concept photo versions “RIDE THE STORM,” “EYE OF THE STORM” and “HOLDING THE STORM” set to be unveiled from Oct. 26-30, 2026. Each title adds another layer of mystery to the album's storm-inspired narrative.

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The promotional artwork has already caught attention with graphics depicting a flock of birds moving just before a storm arrives, creating an atmosphere of tension, change and anticipation.





The buildup follows the release of the concept trailer, “STORM IS COMING,” which portrays the five members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai each facing the approaching storm in a different way.





The accompanying images capture the uncertainty of youth and the desire for change amid an unsettled reality, offering an early glimpse into the album's emotional direction.

The storm is only beginning. According to the promotional schedule, TXT will release its track list followed by the three concept photo versions. An album preview is scheduled for Nov. 5, while the title track's music video teaser is set for Nov. 13.

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The words “MORE TO COME” on the schedule have added another layer of intrigue, leaving fans wondering what else the group has planned before the album drops.





Beyond its dramatic concept, PERFECT STORM aims to capture the dreams, confusion and uncertainty that shape young people's lives.





The album explores a generation's longing for change a powerful force that can challenge a stagnant reality and open the door to something new.

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By drawing on the growing pains of Generation Z, TXT seeks to tell a story that resonates with listeners navigating their own struggles, ambitions and transitions into adulthood.





The comeback also coincides with the launch of the group's fifth world tour, STEAL THE WIND, which is scheduled to begin with concerts in Seoul from Nov. 13-15, 2026.





With its storm-themed visuals, layered storytelling and carefully timed teasers, TXT is turning the countdown into an unfolding spectacle.