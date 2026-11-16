ICC announces schedule for major men’s events till 2035

The schedule covers the Men’s Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final.





The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has approved the windows for its major men’s tournaments until 2035, following its meetings in Bali, Indonesia, it was learnt on Sunday.





The schedule covers the Men’s Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final. The confirmed calendar begins with the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and runs up to the 2035 World Cup.





ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the tournaments were “critical components of cricket’s global architecture”. He said long-term visibility of the events would help players and member associations build better pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars.





The 2028 T20 World Cup, the 11th edition, will be played from October 12 to November 12. The next edition in 2030 will be co-hosted by England, Scotland and Ireland from July 4 to August 4. Venues for the 2032 and 2034 editions are yet to be decided.





After next year’s World Cup in southern Africa, the 50-over showpiece returns to the sub-continent in 2031, with India and Bangladesh co-hosting from October 9 to November 23. The 2035 edition is slated for October 2 to November 18, with hosts to be confirmed.





The World Test Championship final will remain a biennial fixture in June till 2035. England will host the 2029 and 2031 finals, while hosts for 2033 and 2035 are yet to be confirmed.





India will host the Champions Trophy from October 9 to 28, 2029. The following edition will be held in October 2033, with the venue to be decided.





Australia are the current holders of the Men’s Cricket World Cup and South Africa hold the Test Championship mace. India are the reigning champions in both the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.





The approved schedule is as follows:





2028: T20 World Cup (Australia, New Zealand), October 12 to November 12





2029: WTC final (England), June 8 to 12





2029: Champions Trophy (India), October 9 to 28





2030: T20 World Cup (England, Ireland, Scotland), July 4 to August 4





2031: WTC final (England), June 12 to 16





2031: Cricket World Cup (India, Bangladesh), October 9 to November 23





2032: T20 World Cup (host to be confirmed), October 14 to November 14





2033: WTC final (host to be confirmed), June 9 to 13





2033: Champions Trophy (host to be confirmed), October 2 to 23





2034: T20 World Cup (host to be confirmed), July 6 to August 6





2035: WTC final (host to be confirmed), June 7 to 11





2035: Cricket World Cup (host to be confirmed), October 2 to November 18















