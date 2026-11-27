Warm days, chilly nights to continue in Karachi

Light fog has been reported in the city’s outskirts, while northerly winds are blowing at 8 kilometers per hour.

Karachi: According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi is expected to experience warm weather during the day and cooler conditions at night, while light fog continues to affect some outlying areas of the city.





The minimum temperature dropped to 18.8°C overnight, while the current temperature was recorded at 20°C. Humidity stood at 86%, with northerly winds blowing at 8 kilometers per hour.





The maximum temperature is expected to range between 32°C and 34°C on Friday, with no significant drop anticipated during the daytime.





However, the PMD forecasts a decline in daytime temperatures from the beginning of December, bringing cooler conditions to the city.