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Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza

Pakistan weather: Karachi heat, northern areas face rain

Karachi remains hot and humid with no rain expected, while parts of KP, Kashmir and Pothohar may receive showers

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Karachi weather

KARACHI: Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid today, with no rain expected through next week, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.


The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.7 C, while the current temperature stood at 29 C. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 35 C and 37 C.


Humidity was recorded at 78%, while southwesterly winds were blowing at 18 kilometers per hour.


The weather is expected to remain hot and humid in the coming days, with no significant rainfall forecast for the city.


Rain possible in northern areas


Pakistan’s plains will remain hot and dry during the day, while rain and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and the Pothohar region from evening into the night.


Islamabad and nearby areas will see partly cloudy skies, with strong winds, thunderstorms and rain possible later in the day. Showers are also forecast for Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah.


Upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could become partly cloudy after noon, with rain expected in Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Buner, Shangla and Swat.


Gusty winds and thunderstorms may also develop in Dir, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and surrounding areas.


Balochistan will remain hot and dry overall, although Zhob, Musakhel and nearby areas could receive thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening and night.

Sindh will also experience hot and dry conditions, with no rain forecast across the province.

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