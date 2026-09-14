Monday, September 14, 2026
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Monday, September 14, 2026
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Karachi may receive light rain as hot and humid weather persists

Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid, with light rain forecast in the city from Monday evening or night.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid, with light rain forecast in the city from Monday evening or night.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said hot and humid conditions are expected to continue in the metropolis, with temperatures potentially reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has forecast rain in Karachi and its outskirts from Monday evening or night through Wednesday, with occasional breaks.

Rain accompanied by winds and thunderstorms is also expected in several other districts of Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Thatta and Badin, from the evening or night of Sept. 13 through Sept. 16, with occasional breaks.

Rain is also expected in Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel and surrounding areas of Balochistan during the forecast period.

The Met Office said monsoon currents are also penetrating the upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is expected to enter the upper parts of the country during the weekend and is likely to strengthen on Monday, Sept. 14.

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