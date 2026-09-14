Monday, September 14, 2026
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Monday, September 14, 2026
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Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision

Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date

The affectionate anniversary posts also arrive just weeks after the couple interaction at the wedding of Finneas O’Connell.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Justin and Hailey Bieber 8th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sent fans buzzing as the pop star and model marked their eighth wedding anniversary with a flirty pool game outing at a sports bar, sharing affectionate moments online that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber turned their wedding anniversary into a playful date night, giving fans a glimpse of their relationship as they celebrated eight years of marriage.

The 32-year-old singer posted a collection of photos on Instagram showing the couple enjoying a relaxed game of pool. Alongside the pictures, Bieber shared a romantic anniversary message for his wife, describing their future together as an endless journey and celebrating what he called “new beginnings.”

Bieber kept his look casual for the night, wearing a gray short-sleeved hoodie with dark jeans. Hailey, opted for a two-tone baseball-style shirt and jeans. Other pictures showed the couple enjoying their friendly pool competition. Bieber was seen arranging the balls while Hailey stood nearby with a pool cue and a playful expression.

Another image appeared to show Bieber helping Hailey line up her shot, giving fans another glimpse of their lighthearted evening together.

The anniversary celebration comes after the couple quietly married at a courthouse in New York in September 2018. The private ceremony was attended by only two witnesses.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Hailey shared a series of cozy pictures of the photoshoot on Instagram, featuring herself and her husband in several close moments ahead of their anniversary celebration offering fans a rare glimpse on the debut cover of WYouth magazine. The images quickly began circulating among fans, adding to the buzz surrounding the couple and their relationship. “Jack’s Mom and Dad 4 @wyouth 1st issue,” Hailey captioned the post.

Another picture showed Justin and his son Jack sharing a cozy moment together on the couch. The collection also included another selfie with Hailey and a random appearance of a golf club surrounded by golf balls, giving the photo dump an effortlessly personal feel.

During the personal conversation, Hailey revealed that Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is her favorite karaoke song, giving fans another glimpse into her music taste. Justin, meanwhile, named Chris Brown’s “With You” as his favorite song of all time.

The affectionate anniversary posts also come just weeks after the couple attracted attention when they were photographed during what appeared to be a tense interaction at the wedding of Finneas O’Connell, the brother of singer Billie Eilish, and Claudia Sulewski.

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