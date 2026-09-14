CDF Asim Munir, Indonesian Navy chief discuss defence cooperation

The two officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation.





RAWALPINDI: Indonesian Navy Chief Admiral Dr Muhammad Ali met with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The two officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation, according to an official statement.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with existing military-to-military relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation, particularly in professional training, defence collaboration and joint exercises.

COAS Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding and brotherly ties with Indonesia, particularly in the defence and security sectors.

Admiral Muhammad Ali praised the professionalism of the Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their contributions to regional peace and stability.

Separately , Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al Hajjar met with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi during his two-day visit to Pakistan.

The two officials discussed matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional security situation and prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the security sector, according to an official statement.

They emphasized the importance of strengthening institutional ties and promoting greater cooperation between the security institutions of Pakistan and Lebanon.

Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Lebanon and expressed a desire to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Al Hajjar appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability and praised the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan armed forces in the fight against terrorism.