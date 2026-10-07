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Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home

Rush admitted that in late 2025 he disclosed descriptive information about a U.S. government.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Former CIA officer David Rush faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

WASHINGTON: A former CIA officer pleaded guilty after federal investigators uncovered nearly 600 pounds of gold bars, $2 million in cash and 35 luxury watches at his home, while prosecutors accused him of secretly diverting $194 million in government funds and exposing sensitive information about a U.S. intelligence source.


David Rush, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud under a plea agreement approved by U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff on Oct. 6. He has been in custody since his May 19 arrest and could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 28, 2027.


According to prosecutors, Rush used his position at the CIA to carry out an elaborate scheme aimed at enriching himself at the expense of the U.S. government.


In a plea document, Rush admitted that in late 2025 he disclosed descriptive information about a U.S. government clandestine human source to a foreign official. Prosecutors said the disclosure could have put the source’s life and safety at risk, along with the safety of U.S. government officers working with the source.


The disclosure also threatened the U.S. government’s ability to recruit future intelligence sources, who depend on strict secrecy to protect their identities and safety, according to the plea document.


Rush was assigned to the CIA’s Directorate of Science and Technology, where prosecutors said he had access to highly classified programs. Investigators allege he used that access and his position for personal financial gain.


Rush was initially charged with theft of public funds and accused of falsifying his pay records. Prosecutors later secured his guilty plea to wire fraud as part of the plea agreement.


The case highlights the potential national security risks created when an intelligence officer allegedly abuses access to sensitive government information for personal gain.

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