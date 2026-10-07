Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
07-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.19 PKR
Rs. 394.83/ltr
DIESEL
-1.91 PKR
Rs. 395.85/ltr
Headlines
Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar WHO seeks answers from Russia after anti-plague lab worker dies PM Shehbaz orders winter gas load management plan, ensure uninterrupted imports Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs1.19, cuts diesel by Rs1.91 NCCIA Lahore loan crackdown uncovers AI blackmail network Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar WHO seeks answers from Russia after anti-plague lab worker dies PM Shehbaz orders winter gas load management plan, ensure uninterrupted imports Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs1.19, cuts diesel by Rs1.91 NCCIA Lahore loan crackdown uncovers AI blackmail network

Gold prices fall in global and local markets

Following the decline in global prices, gold in local Sarafa markets fell by Rs3,100 per tola to Rs434,436.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Gold prices fell in both global and local markets on Wednesday, with international prices declining by $31 per ounce and domestic prices dropping by Rs3,100 per tola.

In the international bullion market, gold fell $31 to $4,119 per ounce.

Following the decline in global prices, gold in local Sarafa markets fell by Rs3,100 per tola to Rs434,436.

The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,658 to Rs372,458.

Silver prices also declined in global and local markets. International silver fell $1 per ounce to $60.10.

In the domestic market, the price of silver decreased by Rs100 per tola to Rs6,488, while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs86 to Rs5,562.

Gold is traditionally regarded as a safe-haven asset, with demand often increasing during periods of inflation and economic or political uncertainty.

Pakistan recently changed its mechanism for determining domestic gold prices, setting the local rate at $20 per ounce above the international market price.

Earlier, Gold and silver prices declined in Pakistan and the international market on Saturday, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of gold fell by Rs4,300 per tola to Rs436,336.

The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs3,687 to Rs374,087, while the international price of gold fell $43 per ounce to $4,138.

The price of silver also declined by Rs56 per tola to Rs6,522 in the domestic market.

Recommended

Gold prices surge in global and local markets

Gold prices surge in global and local markets
Gold prices rise after three-day pause

Gold prices rise after three-day pause
Major drop in gold price reported in Pakistan

Major drop in gold price reported in Pakistan
Gold prices recover after four-day slide

Gold prices recover after four-day slide
Gold prices fall further in global and local markets

Gold prices fall further in global and local markets
Gold prices surge in Pakistan as global rates climb

Gold prices surge in Pakistan as global rates climb
Gold drops Rs 4,700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold drops Rs 4,700 per tola in Pakistan
Gold prices jump sharply in Pakistan after days of decline

Gold prices jump sharply in Pakistan after days of decline
Gold prices record sharp decline in Pakistan

Gold prices record sharp decline in Pakistan
Pakistan's gold rate jumps to Rs. 442,636 per tola

Pakistan's gold rate jumps to Rs. 442,636 per tola
Gold prices surge in Karachi amid global rally

Gold prices surge in Karachi amid global rally
Gold prices fall for second consecutive day in Pakistan

Gold prices fall for second consecutive day in Pakistan