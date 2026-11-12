Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan

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Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Gold prices plunge by Rs10900 per tola in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by Rs190 per tola to Rs5,578, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs163 to Rs4,782.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices recorded a sharp decline in Pakistan on Thursday, with the price of gold falling by Rs10,900 per tola, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association.


Following the decline, the price of gold dropped to Rs416,536 per tola.


In the international market, gold prices fell by $109 per ounce to $3,940.


Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by Rs190 per tola to Rs5,578, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs163 to Rs4,782.


Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, with demand often increasing during periods of inflation, political uncertainty and economic instability.


The precious metal has been used as a form of currency and wealth for centuries. Investors often turn to gold when uncertainty surrounds other asset classes.


Pakistan has also revised its gold price calculation mechanism, under which domestic rates are set at a premium of $20 per ounce over international market prices.


Earlier, Gold prices in Pakistan declined sharply on Wednesday, with the price of 24-karat gold falling by Rs3,400 per tola, according to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association.


The price of gold dropped to Rs427,436 per tola, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs2,915 to Rs366,457.


In the international market, gold prices fell by $34 per ounce to $4,049.


Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan moved in the opposite direction, rising by Rs45 per tola to Rs5,768, the association said.

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